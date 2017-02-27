Locals try and predict the 2017 Oscar winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Theater has been showing Oscar nominated films for the past few months and there were a good amount of people in there Sunday afternoon trying to watch one last film before the award ceremony began.

We all know who the winners are now but we thought it’s be fun to ask people to predict who they thought was going to take home the Oscar for best picture.

“We played La La Land here for five weeks and I would not be surprised at all if it didn’t take it,” said Fred Mills, the manager of Kentucky Theater.

“I really don’t want La La Land to win but I have a feeling it’s going to win just because like every article I’ve ever read and every person that just loves that movie loves it with a passion,” said Ilissa Saenz of Lexington.

“We all loved La La Land,” said Hallie Bandy of Jessamine County.

After a mix up at the awards it was finally determined Moonlight was the winner of Best Picture.