'La La Land' producer calls Best Picture snafu 'surreal'

“La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz called it “surreal” to stand onstage to accept the Oscar for best picture and then learn that it was another movie that had actually won the award.

“It was a surreal moment for sure,” Horowitz said today on “Good Morning America” by phone.

“La La Land” was at first mistakenly announced as the best picture winner at Sunday night’s 89th Academy Awards. Horowitz said there was “a lot of confusion and chaos” onstage before learning it was in fact “Moonlight” that had won the best picture honor.

“There was a lot of confusion on stage, and at a certain point it was clear that the wrong envelope had been given,” he said. “Then they kind of showed us the best picture envelope and it said ‘Moonlight’ and that’s when I sort of jumped to the mic and made sure everybody knew what was going on.”

Faye Dunaway, the award’s presenter along with Warren Beatty, read “La La Land” right after Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.

It was Horowitz who announced the correction to the Oscars audience: “[Actually] ‘Moonlight’ is the winner … this is not a joke.”

“It was like this slow, steady realization that something wasn’t right,” Horowitz said of the moments on stage. “It needed to be corrected so we jumped in and did it.”

Horowitz said he showed the best picture card naming “Moonlight” as the winner to the audience because, “I think people needed clarity at that moment.”

“I wanted to make sure that the right thing was done because, you know, at that point it was not about me,” Horowitz said. “It was about making sure that ‘Moonlight’ got the recognition it really deserves.”

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins and stars including Mahershala Ali and Janelle Monae then came on the stage to accept the Oscar.

“As I said on stage, those guys are my friends,” Horowitz said of the people behind “Moonlight,” whom Horowitz said he got to know well during the months-long buildup to the Oscars. “I wanted to make sure they had their moment.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that oversees Oscar balloting, issued a statement Monday about the mishap.

“We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” the statement read. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

Horowitz said he saw Jenkins, Ali and others from “Moonlight” at the Governors Ball Oscars after-party and reflected on their headline-making Oscars moment.

“We kind of shared a moment, gave each other a hug, said, ‘Wasn’t that surreal,’ and congratulated each other on our work and put it all behind us,” he said. “We’ll move forward and do more work together.”