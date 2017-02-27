KSP looking for Christian Co. Detention Center escapee

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they are looking for a Christian County Detention Center inmate who reportedly walked away from a work detail on Monday.

Trooper say they were contacted by the detention center at about 10:30 a.m. and informed that 21-year-old Giovanni Haskins was missing at around 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, Haskins was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants. He is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Haskins was serving time on two counts of probation violation, according to police.

Anyone who knows of Haskins’ whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313.