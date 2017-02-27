Jessamine residents and businesses look forward to Brannon extension

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Currently, East Brannon Road, past Brannon Crossing dead ends. Developers say by 2019, that will no longer be the case.

Crews removed trees from a wooded area past the end of East Brannon Road Monday morning as they begin the project of extending it to meet Tate’s Creek Road in Lexington. Developers anticipate the project costing more than $11 million.

“It’ll get me to work earlier, I know that. I work out in Georgetown and I go Tate’s Creek Road so I’ll be able to take this way and get back through Tate’s Creek, so I think it’ll be better,” says Darius Smith. Smith lives at “The Avenue”, an apartment community sitting at what currently is the dead end of East Brannon Road.

Ed Paxton lives in Fayette County but heard about the development and drove by to check it out.

“A lot of people are taking the little narrow roads. I’m surprised we don’t have more accidents than we do,” he says.

In addition to that, many businesses in Brannon Crossing expect an economic boost.

“It’s kind of been land-locked for so long, no traffic flow,” says George Polson, sales team member at S & S Tire. “I think overall it’s going to be a good thing, finally get the connector going all the way to Tate’s Creek.”

S & S’s neighbor, Movie Tavern hopes to reap the benefits as well.

“It makes it easier for people from Lexington — downtown Lexington to get to us,” says assistant General Manager, Alvin Severin.

Developers describe the extension as a new two lane road, 2.2 miles long, including bicycle lanes.