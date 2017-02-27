Former Vice Mayor named Grand Marshal of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Linda Gorton, the former Vice Mayor of Lexington, has been named as the Grand Marshal of the 38th Annual Alltech Lexington St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Gorton served for 16 years on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council, retiring as Vice Mayor in January 2015. She also worked as a nurse for 43 years in public clinic, hospital and office settings.

“Selecting Linda Gorton as the Grand Marshal was easy,” said Bill Enright, parade chair and president of the Bluegrass Irish Society. “Linda’s long record of community service through her nursing work, her many years of leadership in the city, as well as her work with Sister Cities organization and County Kildare in Ireland, made her a natural selection.”

The Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation produces the 38th annual parade and festival with community support from local businesses and cultural organizations. The events are part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. with the 11th annual Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

At 10:45 a.m., the Irish festival kicks off at a new location at the Robert F. Stephen Courthouse. The festivities continue at 11 a.m. with the annual “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents on the courthouse plaza. Among the featured performers this year are The Prodigals, veterans of the Irish Festival scene for two decades.

The annual parade, with Gorton as Grand Marshal, begins at 1 p.m. and goes down Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street. The parade is the longest running citywide civic event in Lexington.