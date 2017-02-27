E. Brannon Rd. extension project begins

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Work on the East Brannon Road Extension Project began Monday morning in Jessamine County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the project will extend East Brannon Road in Jessamine County from the end of the existing road east of Lauderdale Drive to Tates Creek Road in Fayette County.

The project involves the construction of a new 2.2 mile two-lane road. KYTC says the new extension will include bicycle lanes. It is scheduled to be completed on June 1st, 2019.

The Allen Company Inc. was awarded the project for $11,185,538.05.

The purpose of the extension is to provide safer connectivity between East Brannon Road, the Brannon Crossing development and Tates Creek Road.

KYTC says construction will not have an immediate impact on motorists.