Business door shatters after shots are fired on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bullets shatter glass at a Lexington business and an apartment building Sunday night.

Police say they started getting calls about shots fired in the Tates Creek area just before 11 p.m.

They say callers reported hearing anywhere from six to 12 gunshots.

When police went to investigate, they discovered the front door of Fan Outfitters in the Tates Creek shopping center shattered and shell casings in the parking lot.

They also found a window broken at the Park Place apartments nearby.

Police say people may have been driving and firing at each other but they aren’t sure.

