Best actress winner Emma Stone thanks 'greatest partner' Ryan Gosling

As she accepted her Oscar, best actress winner Emma Stone thanked her “La La Land” co-star Ryan Gosling “for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure.”

This was Stone’s first Oscar win. In her speech, Stone said, “I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do” and called the Oscar statue “a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I’m so grateful for that.”

The “La La Land” star also acknowledged the other women in the best actress category.

“To the women in this category, Natalie, Isabelle, Meryl, Ruth, you were all so extraordinary and I look up to you and I admire you more than I can put into words. It has been the greatest honor just to stand along with you,” she said. “That is the greatest honor of all.”

And to “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, she added, “I want to thank Damien Chazelle for the opportunity to be part of a project that was so special and once in a lifetime.”