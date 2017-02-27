Barry Jenkins, Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone react to Oscars best picture mix-up

The 2017 Oscars took a turn for the surreal when “La La Land” was announced as the best picture winner just moments before it was revealed that there had been a mix-up, and the honor belonged to “Moonlight.”

Perhaps nobody was more shocked than the stars of the two films themselves.

Afterward, “La La Land” star Emma Stone and “Moonlight”‘s Mahershala Ali and director Barry Jenkins spoke to reporters backstage about the situation.

“The folks from ‘La La Land’ were so gracious. I can’t imagine being in their position and having to do that,” Jenkins, who also won best original screenplay, said. “I wasn’t speechless because we won. I was speechless because it was so gracious of them to do that.”

During the final moments of the Academy Awards, the people behind “La La Land” were on stage accepting the award when suddenly, producer Jordan Horowitz announced that there had been a mistake. “I’m afraid they read the wrong thing,” he told the crowd, revealing that “Moonlight” was actually the winner.

“I f***ing love ‘Moonlight.’ God, I love ‘Moonlight’ so much. I’m so excited for ‘Moonlight,’ and of course, it was an amazing thing to hear ‘La La Land.’ I think we all would’ve loved to win best picture, but we are so excited for ‘Moonlight,'” Stone told reporters. “I think it’s one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself.”

Stone also seemed skeptical of presenter Warren Beatty‘s explanation that he’d been given what seemed to be a duplicate of her best actress card. Stone said that the entire time, she’d been holding the card. A representative for PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that handles Oscars voting, told ABC News in 2016 that they make two of every card, though the Academy has not yet issued a statement about the incident.

“I don’t mean to start stuff but whatever story that was, I had that card, so I’m not sure what happened,” Stone said.

“Moonlight” actor Ali said that the moment was bittersweet for him. Initially, he had been excited for the “La La Land” team, and like Jenkins, he felt terrible about what happened.

“I just didn’t want to go up there and take something from someone,” he said. “It’s very hard to feel joy in a moment like that.”