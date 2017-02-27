Authorities in Madison County looking for stolen pickup

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen pickup truck.

Investigators say the 2015 Ford F-150 was stolen February 25 from the Rolling Ridge Subdivision.

The truck is blue/tan with tinted windows. A JADE license plate may be on the front of the pickup.

The truck has the Kentucky registration plate 683434, according to authorities.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 859-623-1511 or KSP Post 7 in Richmond at 859-623-2404.