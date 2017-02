Joan Brannon, percussionist and instructor at DrummingWorks talks about the culture of West African drumming and how it can be used to enrich the local community!

For more info visit her website or email her at jbrannon@drummingworks.com.

Check out some of her upcoming events below:

March 5th – The Wild Fig, Lexington at 5:30 p.m.

April 17th & 18th – Bell Hooks Institute, Berea

April 22nd Ky Center – Thunder over Louisville, Louisville 3:30 p.m.