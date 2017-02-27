UPDATE: LPD release surveillance photos of bank robbery suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people they say were responsible for the robbery of the Chase Bank on Winchester Road on Monday.

Police say a man and a woman robbed the bank just after 11:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the two demanded money from tellers, and then drove off after they received it.

Officers say a victim told them that the man was armed with a handgun.

Anyone who can identify the individuals in the surveillance photo is asked to contact them at (859) 258-3600.

