Bill Paxton died today after “complications from surgery,” at the age of 61, his family confirmed to ABC News.

When news of the passing spread, actors and actresses who worked with the “Titanic” star immediately took to social media to pay their respects.

The likes of Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Zach Braff all paid homage to the “Big Love” and “Weird Science” star.