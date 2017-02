MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from Marshall County.

Deputies say 27-year-old Justin Goad from Paducah escaped Sunday afternoon.

He is 5 foot 9, 145 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with dark colored shoes.

Troopers say Goad was serving time for drug trafficking and burglary.