Rain and thunderstorms chances through midweek

Overview: Unsettled weather and milder temperatures return for the beginning of the week, with scattered rain showers possible on Monday, and rain and thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday and Wednesday. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves across the region. Cooler and drier weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible overnight, with a low temperature of 36 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible for Monday, with a high temperature of 55 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Monday night, with a low temperature of 49 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorm chances continue, with a high temperature of 68 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and mild temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A cold front will bring cooler air back to the region, with an overnight low temperature of 34 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies return, and there will be a chance for a little wintry mix, with overnight low temperatures around 32 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for the end of the work week, with a high temperature of 43 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures will be around for Friday night, with a low temperature of 24 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures will be around for the start of the work week, with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy will continue for the end of the weekend, with a high temperature of 57 degrees. There will be a slight chance for a few late day rain showers.

