President Trump, first lady host first ball in the White House

While Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for the Oscars tonight, the president and first lady will host a night of glamour of their own.

But instead of movie stars, the guests invited to the White House tonight are the nation’s governors.

It’s an annual tradition for the president to invite the nation’s governors to the White House for a dinner.

Tonight’s Annual Governor’s Ball is also a first for President Trump and the first lady in acting as host and hostess of the White House for a gala-style event.

The theme of the dinner is “Spring’s Renewal,” with the first lady noting in a statement that “the scents of jasmine and roses fill the air as we give thanks for this great Nation and the glory of renewal.”

The first lady also says the night will be an opportunity to leave political labels behind and unite.

“I am proud to invite all the governors to the White House for this important annual event,” the first lady also said. “Tonight, we come together as one Nation, leaving political labels and partisan interests behind.”

But in a tweet, President Trump said political talk -– specifically healthcare reform -– would be on the table at tonight’s dinner.

