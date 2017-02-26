Oscars 2017: Political skits, speeches dominate show

As expected, politics played a significant role in Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Kimmel started off the night on a serious note, urging everyone watching the telecast to “reach out to one person you disagree with and a have a positive conversation.”

He said that is what could “make America great again.”

He later joked about topics like Homeland Security, alluding to President Trump’s immigration ban from earlier this year and touched on Trump’s “overrated” tweet about Meryl Streep, stemming from her speech this year at the Golden Globe Awards.

Kimmel joked about the 20-time Oscar nominee’s “mediocre early work” and “underwhelming” performances, adding that she’s “phoned it in for more than 50 films.”

Then he made Streep get up for an “undeserved” standing ovation from the audience.

After a commercial break, Kimmel brought up the recent ban of certain news organizations from an off-camera White House briefing last Friday.

“CNN, LA or NY Times … please leave the building, we have no tolerance for fake news,” he joked, adding that other “fake” items were allowed.

The political theme continued as the speeches began, starting with the Italian winners of the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling. “I’m an immigrant,” one of the winners declared, dedicating his Oscar to other immigrants and drawing a round of applause from the audience.

That was followed by the winner of the best documentary feature. Producer and director Ezra Edelman accepted his award on behalf of victims of police violence, police brutality and criminal injustice. “This is their story as well as Ron’s and Nicole’s,” he said, referring to murder victims Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown.

Politics at the Oscars dates back to 1973, when Marlon Brando sent Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather to accept his best actor Oscar for “The Godfather.” Brando was protesting the treatment of Native Americans. Littlefeather’s appearance was met with boos and a smattering of applause. Similarly, people have grumbled over the years as Sean Penn castigated those who voted for the ban on gay marriage in California and Michael Moore shamed President Bush for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

But that flipped this year with the election of Trump.

Politics were present even before the start of the broadcast, when stars turned up on the red carpet wearing blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. “Loving” star Ruth Negga, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother and model Karlie Kloss were among the starts wearing the ribbons.