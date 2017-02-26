Oscars 2017: Complete winners' list

The 89th Academy Awards have begun and the winners are already being announced.

The first award went to Mahershala Ali for best actor in a supporting role for his role in “Moonlight.” During Ali’s acceptance speech, he thanked his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days ago.

“I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process,” Ali said, “and really carrying me through it all.”

“Suicide Squad” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” followed with awards for makeup and costume design, respectively.

“O.J.: Made in America” took home the award for best documentary feature, followed by “Arrival” for best sound editing.

But there’s so much more to come on Hollywood’s biggest night, and when it’s all said and done, all your biggest questions will be answered. How many trophies will “La La Land” take home out of its record-tying 14 nominations?

Will Viola Davis beat out Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams? And will it be Casey Affleck, Denzel Washington, or some other dark horse taking home the best actor category?

Only time will tell. One thing is for sure — it’s going to be an exciting night!

