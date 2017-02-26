Matt Damon says Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is 'talentless'

Matt Damon thinks that Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel — his nemesis for years — is “talentless,” he told ABC’s Michael Strahan on the red carpet ahead of the show.

The feud between the actor and Kimmel has been a running gag for years; most recently Damon tried to crash the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” set after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

“He’s talentless himself, but unfortunately, he’s got an incredible group of writers who work for him,” Damon said on the red carpet. “So, I’m afraid, I think I’m in for it tonight. It’s going to be rough.”

Kimmel wasted no time responding, tweeting “Dead man walking the red carpet” as he watched Damon’s interview from backstage:

Damon produced the Oscar-nominated film “Manchester by the Sea” and called the film the “best role I’d ever read.”

Damon was going to star in the film but because of scheduling conflicts, he offered the part to his longtime friend Casey Affleck, who is now nominated for best actor.

Damon called Affleck “the only person” he would give the part up for.

“I’m so proud. And I just love him so much,” Damon said. “I’ve known him since he was 5 years old … he’s just one of the best people I’ve met in my life.

“I knew Casey would just crush the part and I’m so thrilled with what he did with the role,” Damon added.

The Oscars air tonight on ABC.