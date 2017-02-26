Laurel County teens behind bars

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Four young people in Laurel County, including a 17-year-old, are behind bars after a traffic stop.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled a car over west of London.

They found a lot of $20 bills, plus marijuana, and a gun.

The Sheriff’s Office says everyone in the car was intoxicated, including a 17 year old from Corbin, who faces several charges, including trafficking in marijuana and possession of a handgun.

His name hasn’t been released since he’s a minor, but 19-year-old Tre Edwards, 18-year-old Cheyenne Henson, and 20-year-old Cody Baker all face alcohol intoxication in a public place charges.