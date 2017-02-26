Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Donald Trump during Oscars

After not seeing a tweet from President Donald Trump all night long, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel decided to take action.

He tweeted at Trump live on stage, saying he was “worried” about the president after the show had gone on for more than two hours.

First Kimmel wrote, “Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?” The crowd erupted in laughter.

Next, he made it a bit personal, writing, “@realDonaldTrump #Merylsayshi.”

Kimmel was referring to Trump tweeting about the 20-time Oscar nominee after she spoke out about the president at the Golden Globe Awards.

Streep gave a speech at the Golden Globes, and though she never mentioned Trump by name, she said a “person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” gave an impression of a disabled reporter during one of his campaign stops.

He responded by tweeting, saying she was “over-rated.”

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter,” he wrote.

Trump has yet to tweet back at Kimmel.