Iran begins navy drill off Strait of Hormuz as US newly wary

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Iran’s navy has begun an annual drill near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, its first major exercise since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iranian state television quoted navy chief Adm. Habibollah Sayyari on Sunday as saying the maneuver will cover an area of 2 million square kilometers (772,000 square miles) in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean near the strait.

Nearly a third of all oil traded by sea passes through the strait and it has been the scene of previous confrontations between the U.S. and Iran.

But the drill does not involve Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force the U.S. Navy often criticizes for harassing its vessels.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pickup truck plows into New Orleans parade crowd, 28 injured
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids politics in letter
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Democrats, GOP spar over Medicaid reform at govs' meeting
Read More»
﻿
More News»