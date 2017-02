PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Illness continues to keep students away from school around the commonwealth.

The Perry County Superintendent has made the call to cancel school for all county schools for a whole week from Monday, February 27th through Friday, March 3rd due to high numbers of illness.

A handful of other schools have also called off.

For a full list of school closures, log on to WTVQ.com and click on the Snow Watch tab.