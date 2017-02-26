Identity of man killed in Lexington on Saturday confirmed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The identity of a man killed during a violent night of shootings in Lexington has now been released.

The Fayette County Coroner says 48-year-old John Drain Moffett died from a gunshot wound Saturday morning near the intersection of Fifth and Chestnut.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found a woman shot in the leg outside the home then heard more gun shots inside where they found Moffett.

Those who live in the neighborhood say he was well known; a patron and volunteer with the nearby Catholic Action Center for more than a decade.

Ginny Ramsey from the Catholic Action Center said, “John was a kind and good man. He had a lot that he had lived through and a lot that he lived with but you know to sum up, when I think of john I smile.”

Police have arrested 32-year-old Jesse Ray Nance, Jr. In connection with the shooting.

Nance has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.