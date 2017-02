LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- UK students weren’t the only ones fundraising this weekend.

Teachers at Henry Clay and some members of the Bluegrass Press took part in the third annual basketball game for God’s Pantry Food Bank Sunday.

ABC 36s Matt Groves participated in the event.

Of course, the competition was important, but players say they put even more emphasis on raising funds for God’s Pantry.