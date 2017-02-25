Woman leads troopers on multi-county car chase

FAYETTE COUNTY (WTVQ)- State Police say a woman took troopers through a multi-county car chase Saturday night.

According to KSP, a trooper pulled 54-year-old Susan Wilson over in the Dry Ridge area after he got reports of reckless driving.

The woman gave the trooper her information and then drove off, leading officers on a chase through Scott county and into Fayette, sometimes at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers say the Scott County Sheriff’s Department used spike strips and the driver’s tires finally gave out on I-64 South bound near exit 113 where police took her into custody.