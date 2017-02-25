Woman leads troopers on multi-county car chase

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

FAYETTE COUNTY (WTVQ)- State Police say a woman took troopers through a multi-county car chase Saturday night.

According to KSP, a trooper pulled 54-year-old Susan Wilson over in the Dry Ridge area after he got reports of reckless driving.

The woman gave the trooper her information and then drove off, leading officers on a chase through Scott county and into Fayette, sometimes at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers say the Scott County Sheriff’s Department used spike strips and the driver’s tires finally gave out on I-64 South bound near exit 113 where police took her into custody.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lexington woman arrested after police chase in Warren County
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Mother of man stabbed in Richmond speaks out after his death
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
House votes to permanently increase police incentive pay
Read More»
﻿
More News»