Woman arrested for trying to run with Corbin Track team naked

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Corbin High School Track team won’t soon forget Friday morning’s practice after police say a woman showed up naked and tried to run with the team, according to a report in the News Journal.

The newspaper reports 26-year old Julie Leger, of London, showed up on the other side of the softball field, took off all her clothes, ran across the parking lot, crossed the fence around the track and started running around after the track team members.

The coaches rushed the team into a nearby field house and called police, according to the published report.

Police say Leger refused to cooperate with them when they arrived on the scene, so she was tazed and put into a police cruiser, according to the report.

She was charged with first-degree indecent exposure, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substance, according to the paper.

Police say Leger refused to give them her name or any other identifying information, so investigators posted her picture on the department’s Facebook page and asked for the public’s help identifying the woman. A family member contacted police soon after and identified Leger, according to the News Journal.