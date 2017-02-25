Winter has returned for your Saturday

What a difference a day makes. We went from talking about record warmth for the month of February and severe weather to winter like weather. Temperatures dropped drastically after a strong cold front brought active weather to the region. High temperatures were hit just after midnight this morning before the cold air completely settled. Highs through the afternoon have been in the 30s and we’ve been dealing with wind gusts still around 25 mph, which is giving us a wind chill. Clouds have been breaking up through the late afternoon and will continue to do so into the overnight. This will set us up for a sunny day Sunday, but before that, we’ll have to deal with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Temperatures will warm up slightly for your Sunday with more sunshine and winds out of the south. Highs Sunday will reach closer to 50 degrees and continue to warm into the workweek. Clouds will build back in Sunday night with a slight chance for a rain/snow mix and a few rain showers. These will stick around for the Monday morning commute before breaking up into the afternoon. We’ll mainly see rain Monday morning, but a few snowflakes may mix in with the rain. Highs Monday will warm back into the mid 50s under cloudy skies. Temperatures jump back into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, but with the warm up comes the threat for rain. Rain showers will be likely Tuesday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Showers and storms continue Wednesday with highs still settling around the mid 60s before a cold front moves through the region. This will drop temperatures Wednesday night back into the upper 30s. With some lingering showers and dropping temperatures, a rain/snow mix is possible for Thursday morning with a few flurries mixing in as well. Highs Thursday will reach into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for your Friday with a slight chance for a few flurries and temperatures around the mid 40s. More sun is expected for your Saturday with highs around the mid 50s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar