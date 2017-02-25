Muhammad Ali’s son detained

FLORIDA, (WTVQ)- According to a lawyer, Muhammad Ali’s son was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport.

Attorney Chris Mancini says 44-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother landed at Fort Lauderdale airport earlier this month after a trip to Jamaica.

Mancini says officials questioned Ali Jr. for almost two hours asking him repeatedly if he was Muslim and where he got his name from.

Customs and border protection says it can’t “discuss individual travelers, but all international travelers are subject to inspection.”