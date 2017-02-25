Man Killed in overnight shooting had strong ties to Catholic Action Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say they’ve arrested 32-year-old Jesse Ray Nance, Jr. in connection to a shooting on Chestnut Street.

Police say they arrested Nance inside a home near the intersection of Fifth and Chestnut Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found a woman shot in the leg outside the home then heard more gun shots inside.

Officers say they found a 48-year-old man shot to death inside.

They also say they found Nance armed with a shotgun.

Nance has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The female victim as taken to the hospital for treatment and while the male victim has not yet been officially identified, those who live in the neighborhood say he was well know.

The head of Lexington’s Catholic Action Center says the victim had been a patron and volunteer with the center for more than a decade.

“If someone didn’t have something that he had, he would share that with them,” said Ginny Ramsey, director of the Catholic Action Center.

Those with the Catholic Action Center were in mourning Saturday after learning one of their friends was the victim of an overnight shooting.

“I really was very, very saddened because knowing John’s kindness and goodness and how much he has helped many people on the streets, that some small disagreement or large disagreement in their minds or whatever ended in a violent act that took his life,” said Ramsey.

While his identity has not been released to the public, those with the center say they were informed this afternoon.

“He’s been a friend of ours for years. He’s been here at least ten if not twelve years and even was the head of our cross co-op,” said Ramsey.

Those who live nearby say his death is a tragedy but something that seems to be happening more and more in their neighborhood.

“This has become just kind of an everyday thing and we have children, very young children who walk this street and that street early in the morning when it’s dark and our children need to be safe,” said Billie Mallory, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say something needs to be done about the amount of guns in the area so events like this don’t happen and take the life of a man who will be remembered for his generosity and kindness.

“John was a kind and good man. He had a lot that he had lived through and a lot that he lived with but you know to sum up, when I think of John, I smile,” said Ramsey.

The Catholic Action Center says they will be dedicating Saturday night’s Compassionate Caravan service to the memory of the male victim.