Man dies in shoot off with police

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)-  In Laurel County, a man has died after a shooting with sheriff’s deputies.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 30-year-old Joe Isgrigg dead in a home east of London this morning after an hours long standoff.
Deputies say when they arrived at the home around 9:30 last night they heard shots fired from inside, some even hitting this cruiser.
They say they shot back in self-defense.
Hours later, state police used a robot that found Isgrigg dead inside the home just after 4 a.m. this morning.
Police say two other people were in the house.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Bertha Isgrigg and charged her with public intoxication.
Truman Weaver was taken to the hospital for hip pain.
Kentucky State Police are investigating.

