RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post has confirmed that a missing Madison County girl has been found safe.

Mikayla R. Wolney, 16 years old of Berea was located Saturday afternoon in Indiana and is being transported back to Kentucky.

Investigators say she never came home after school Friday and had last been seen as she got of the school bus at Madison Southern High School around 8 AM.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper John Northern.