Lexington woman arrested after police chase in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington woman is behind bars after leading police on a car chase.

Warren County Sheriff deputies say they responded to a report of a car driving erratically in the parking lot of the Smiths Grove Mcdonalds.

That’s where they met up with 58-year-old Penny Owens.

Deputies say they talked to her briefly, before she drove off toward I-65.

Officers from several agencies followed her until she finally wrecked her car in Hardin County.

She faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest.