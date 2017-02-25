Lexington woman arrested after police chase in Warren County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)-  A Lexington woman is behind bars after leading police on a car chase.
Warren County Sheriff deputies say they responded to a report of a car driving erratically in the parking lot of the Smiths Grove Mcdonalds.
That’s where they met up with 58-year-old Penny Owens.
Deputies say they talked to her briefly, before she drove off toward I-65.
Officers from several agencies followed her until she finally wrecked her car in Hardin County.
She faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Health Care
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dozens Rally for Healthcare in Lexington
Read More»
Berea College
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Berea College hosts refugee simulation
Read More»
Shooting graphic LOW-RES
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lexington Police investigating late night shooting downtown
Read More»
﻿
More News»