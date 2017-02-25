WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington woman is behind bars after leading police on a car chase.
Warren County Sheriff deputies say they responded to a report of a car driving erratically in the parking lot of the Smiths Grove Mcdonalds.
That’s where they met up with 58-year-old Penny Owens.
Deputies say they talked to her briefly, before she drove off toward I-65.
Officers from several agencies followed her until she finally wrecked her car in Hardin County.
She faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Lexington woman arrested after police chase in Warren County
0 Comments for this article
Tags: Chase, Kentucky, Lexington, Police, Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington woman is behind bars after leading police on a car chase.