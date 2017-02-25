LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating a second shooting from early this morning.
Officers say shots were fired at the intersection of Main and Esplanade downtown.
Later, according to police, at least one person showed up at the hospital with a gun shot wound.
Lexington Police investigating late night shooting downtown
0 Comments for this article
Tags: Downtown, late night, Lexington, shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating a second shooting from early this morning.