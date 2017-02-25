Lexington Police investigating late night shooting downtown

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating a second shooting from early this morning.
Officers say shots were fired at the intersection of Main and Esplanade downtown.
Later, according to police, at least one person showed up at the hospital with a gun shot wound.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man dies in shoot off with police
Read More»
Investigation Graphic
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
No arrests yet after shooting in Carter Co. leaves 1 in critical condition
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Lexington Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Old Todd’s Road
Read More»
﻿
More News»