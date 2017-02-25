Lexington arts organizations receive grant money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Representatives of Lexington arts organizations gathered Friday in Frankfort for Arts Day in Kentucky, an annual meeting that fosters discussions in the Commonwealth’s arts community about the state of the arts industry in Kentucky.

The day is also an opportunity for arts leaders to thank members of the Kentucky General Assembly for their continued support of arts funding through the Kentucky Arts Council.

Lexington’s 15 Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) organizations received a combined $192,440 in grant awards.

The funds were awarded by the arts council in July 2016 through the KAP program. The funding is part of $1.3 million the arts council awarded to 93 nonprofit arts organizations across the state for the 2017 fiscal year.

KAP grants provide operating support on a competitive basis to arts and cultural organizations and community arts programs to ensure year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.