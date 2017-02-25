HS hoops highlights & scores (2-24-17)

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen and Kennedy Hardman break down all the best district title action across the coverage area in the video.

See scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

2nd District
Championship
McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 61

7th District
Championship
Madisonville-North Hopkins 60, Dawson Springs 45

9th District
Championship
Owensboro Catholic 40, Daviess Co. 37

11th District
Championship
Hancock Co. 60, Meade Co. 59

12th District
Championship
Edmonson Co. 81, Butler Co. 64

13th District
Championship
Franklin-Simpson 84, Russellville 61

14th District
Championship
Bowling Green 89, Greenwood 48

15th District
Championship
Monroe Co. 73, Barren Co. 68, 2OT

16th District
Championship
Clinton Co. 69, Russell Co. 51

18th District
Championship
LaRue Co. 82, Caverna 59

21st District
Championship
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 90, Lou. Valley 73

22nd District
Championship
Lou. Doss 66, Lou. DeSales 62, OT

23rd District
Championship
Lou. Southern 81, Lou. Moore 76, OT

24th District
Championship
Lou. Fern Creek 94, Lou. Jeffersontown 79

25th District
Championship
Lou. DuPont Manual 57, Lou. Central 54

29th District
Championship
Oldham Co. 76, South Oldham 70

30th District
Championship
Anderson Co. 53, Collins 44

33rd District
Championship
Cooper 60, Ryle 25

34th District
Championship
Lloyd Memorial 72, Dixie Heights 44

36th District
Championship
Newport Central Catholic 68, Newport 62

37th District
Championship
Campbell Co. 59, Scott 58

38th District
Championship
Harrison Co. 58, Robertson County 44

40th District
Championship
Paris 68, George Rogers Clark 56

41st District
Championship
Franklin Co. 79, Frankfort 68

42nd District
Championship
Scott Co. 78, Lex. Sayre 44

43rd District
Championship
Lex. Christian 58, Lexington Catholic 36

44th District
Championship
Madison Southern 44, Madison Central 33

45th District
Championship
Lincoln Co. 45, Boyle Co. 44

46th District
Championship
Mercer Co. 59, West Jessamine 56

47th District
Championship
Pulaski Co. 77, Rockcastle Co. 63

48th District
Championship
Southwestern 92, Wayne Co. 83

50th District
Championship
Corbin 74, South Laurel 68

51st District
Championship
Knox Central 64, Lynn Camp 57

52nd District
Championship
Harlan 68, Harlan Co. 50

53rd District
Championship
Letcher County Central 70, Knott Co. Central 67

54th District
Championship
Perry Co. Central 74, Buckhorn 43

55th District
Championship
Wolfe Co. 70, Breathitt Co. 55

56th District
Championship
Estill Co. 77, Powell Co. 59

57th District
Championship
Johnson Central 79, Magoffin Co. 55

58th District
Championship
South Floyd 71, Allen Central 62

59th District
Championship
Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 52

5th District
Championship
Lyon Co. 61, Livingston Central 59

60th District
Championship
Lawrence Co. 71, Belfry 53

61st District
Championship
Rowan Co. 76, Fleming Co. 55

62nd District
Championship
Elliott Co. 64, West Carter 61

63rd District
Championship
Greenup Co. 96, Russell 88

GIRLS BASKETBALL
17th District
Championship
Elizabethtown 49, John Hardin 39

18th District
Championship
Green Co. 72, LaRue Co. 42

19th District
Championship
Nelson Co. 83, Bardstown 57

20th District
Championship
Marion Co. 53, Adair Co. 36

21st District
Championship
Lou. Holy Cross 68, Lou. Fairdale 52

22nd District
Championship
Lou. Butler 82, Lou. Doss 21

25th District
Championship
Lou. DuPont Manual 85, Lou. Central 55

29th District
Championship
Trimble Co. 64, Oldham Co. 48

30th District
Championship
Anderson Co. 60, Spencer Co. 46

31st District
Championship
Owen Co. 55, Carroll Co. 41

32nd District
Championship
Simon Kenton 66, Grant Co. 35

34th District
Championship
Dixie Heights 56, Lloyd Memorial 46

35th District
Championship
Cov. Holy Cross 47, Holmes 39

41st District
Championship
Franklin Co. 68, Woodford Co. 33

42nd District
Championship
Scott Co. 80, Lex. Henry Clay 52

43rd District
Championship
Lex. Lafayette 67, Lex. Paul Dunbar 58

44th District
Championship
Madison Central 48, Madison Southern 42

45th District
Championship
Lincoln Co. 74, Boyle Co. 61

53rd District
Championship
Knott Co. Central 61, Letcher County Central 55

60th District
Championship
Pike Co. Central 57, Lawrence Co. 41

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputy uses Narcan to save woman from drug overdose
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Warmer weather affecting farms
Read More»
Kentucky money budget revenue
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
House approves bill to cap attorneys’ fees in state cases
Read More»
﻿
More News»