HS hoops highlights & scores (2-24-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen and Kennedy Hardman break down all the best district title action across the coverage area in the video.

See scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

2nd District

Championship

McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 61

7th District

Championship

Madisonville-North Hopkins 60, Dawson Springs 45

9th District

Championship

Owensboro Catholic 40, Daviess Co. 37

11th District

Championship

Hancock Co. 60, Meade Co. 59

12th District

Championship

Edmonson Co. 81, Butler Co. 64

13th District

Championship

Franklin-Simpson 84, Russellville 61

14th District

Championship

Bowling Green 89, Greenwood 48

15th District

Championship

Monroe Co. 73, Barren Co. 68, 2OT

16th District

Championship

Clinton Co. 69, Russell Co. 51

18th District

Championship

LaRue Co. 82, Caverna 59

21st District

Championship

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 90, Lou. Valley 73

22nd District

Championship

Lou. Doss 66, Lou. DeSales 62, OT

23rd District

Championship

Lou. Southern 81, Lou. Moore 76, OT

24th District

Championship

Lou. Fern Creek 94, Lou. Jeffersontown 79

25th District

Championship

Lou. DuPont Manual 57, Lou. Central 54

29th District

Championship

Oldham Co. 76, South Oldham 70

30th District

Championship

Anderson Co. 53, Collins 44

33rd District

Championship

Cooper 60, Ryle 25

34th District

Championship

Lloyd Memorial 72, Dixie Heights 44

36th District

Championship

Newport Central Catholic 68, Newport 62

37th District

Championship

Campbell Co. 59, Scott 58

38th District

Championship

Harrison Co. 58, Robertson County 44

40th District

Championship

Paris 68, George Rogers Clark 56

41st District

Championship

Franklin Co. 79, Frankfort 68

42nd District

Championship

Scott Co. 78, Lex. Sayre 44

43rd District

Championship

Lex. Christian 58, Lexington Catholic 36

44th District

Championship

Madison Southern 44, Madison Central 33

45th District

Championship

Lincoln Co. 45, Boyle Co. 44

46th District

Championship

Mercer Co. 59, West Jessamine 56

47th District

Championship

Pulaski Co. 77, Rockcastle Co. 63

48th District

Championship

Southwestern 92, Wayne Co. 83

50th District

Championship

Corbin 74, South Laurel 68

51st District

Championship

Knox Central 64, Lynn Camp 57

52nd District

Championship

Harlan 68, Harlan Co. 50

53rd District

Championship

Letcher County Central 70, Knott Co. Central 67

54th District

Championship

Perry Co. Central 74, Buckhorn 43

55th District

Championship

Wolfe Co. 70, Breathitt Co. 55

56th District

Championship

Estill Co. 77, Powell Co. 59

57th District

Championship

Johnson Central 79, Magoffin Co. 55

58th District

Championship

South Floyd 71, Allen Central 62

59th District

Championship

Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 52

5th District

Championship

Lyon Co. 61, Livingston Central 59

60th District

Championship

Lawrence Co. 71, Belfry 53

61st District

Championship

Rowan Co. 76, Fleming Co. 55

62nd District

Championship

Elliott Co. 64, West Carter 61

63rd District

Championship

Greenup Co. 96, Russell 88

GIRLS BASKETBALL

17th District

Championship

Elizabethtown 49, John Hardin 39

18th District

Championship

Green Co. 72, LaRue Co. 42

19th District

Championship

Nelson Co. 83, Bardstown 57

20th District

Championship

Marion Co. 53, Adair Co. 36

21st District

Championship

Lou. Holy Cross 68, Lou. Fairdale 52

22nd District

Championship

Lou. Butler 82, Lou. Doss 21

25th District

Championship

Lou. DuPont Manual 85, Lou. Central 55

29th District

Championship

Trimble Co. 64, Oldham Co. 48

30th District

Championship

Anderson Co. 60, Spencer Co. 46

31st District

Championship

Owen Co. 55, Carroll Co. 41

32nd District

Championship

Simon Kenton 66, Grant Co. 35

34th District

Championship

Dixie Heights 56, Lloyd Memorial 46

35th District

Championship

Cov. Holy Cross 47, Holmes 39

41st District

Championship

Franklin Co. 68, Woodford Co. 33

42nd District

Championship

Scott Co. 80, Lex. Henry Clay 52

43rd District

Championship

Lex. Lafayette 67, Lex. Paul Dunbar 58

44th District

Championship

Madison Central 48, Madison Southern 42

45th District

Championship

Lincoln Co. 74, Boyle Co. 61

53rd District

Championship

Knott Co. Central 61, Letcher County Central 55

60th District

Championship

Pike Co. Central 57, Lawrence Co. 41

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)