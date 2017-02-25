HS hoops highlights & scores (2-24-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen and Kennedy Hardman break down all the best district title action across the coverage area in the video.
See scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
2nd District
Championship
McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 61
7th District
Championship
Madisonville-North Hopkins 60, Dawson Springs 45
9th District
Championship
Owensboro Catholic 40, Daviess Co. 37
11th District
Championship
Hancock Co. 60, Meade Co. 59
12th District
Championship
Edmonson Co. 81, Butler Co. 64
13th District
Championship
Franklin-Simpson 84, Russellville 61
14th District
Championship
Bowling Green 89, Greenwood 48
15th District
Championship
Monroe Co. 73, Barren Co. 68, 2OT
16th District
Championship
Clinton Co. 69, Russell Co. 51
18th District
Championship
LaRue Co. 82, Caverna 59
21st District
Championship
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 90, Lou. Valley 73
22nd District
Championship
Lou. Doss 66, Lou. DeSales 62, OT
23rd District
Championship
Lou. Southern 81, Lou. Moore 76, OT
24th District
Championship
Lou. Fern Creek 94, Lou. Jeffersontown 79
25th District
Championship
Lou. DuPont Manual 57, Lou. Central 54
29th District
Championship
Oldham Co. 76, South Oldham 70
30th District
Championship
Anderson Co. 53, Collins 44
33rd District
Championship
Cooper 60, Ryle 25
34th District
Championship
Lloyd Memorial 72, Dixie Heights 44
36th District
Championship
Newport Central Catholic 68, Newport 62
37th District
Championship
Campbell Co. 59, Scott 58
38th District
Championship
Harrison Co. 58, Robertson County 44
40th District
Championship
Paris 68, George Rogers Clark 56
41st District
Championship
Franklin Co. 79, Frankfort 68
42nd District
Championship
Scott Co. 78, Lex. Sayre 44
43rd District
Championship
Lex. Christian 58, Lexington Catholic 36
44th District
Championship
Madison Southern 44, Madison Central 33
45th District
Championship
Lincoln Co. 45, Boyle Co. 44
46th District
Championship
Mercer Co. 59, West Jessamine 56
47th District
Championship
Pulaski Co. 77, Rockcastle Co. 63
48th District
Championship
Southwestern 92, Wayne Co. 83
50th District
Championship
Corbin 74, South Laurel 68
51st District
Championship
Knox Central 64, Lynn Camp 57
52nd District
Championship
Harlan 68, Harlan Co. 50
53rd District
Championship
Letcher County Central 70, Knott Co. Central 67
54th District
Championship
Perry Co. Central 74, Buckhorn 43
55th District
Championship
Wolfe Co. 70, Breathitt Co. 55
56th District
Championship
Estill Co. 77, Powell Co. 59
57th District
Championship
Johnson Central 79, Magoffin Co. 55
58th District
Championship
South Floyd 71, Allen Central 62
59th District
Championship
Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 52
5th District
Championship
Lyon Co. 61, Livingston Central 59
60th District
Championship
Lawrence Co. 71, Belfry 53
61st District
Championship
Rowan Co. 76, Fleming Co. 55
62nd District
Championship
Elliott Co. 64, West Carter 61
63rd District
Championship
Greenup Co. 96, Russell 88
GIRLS BASKETBALL
17th District
Championship
Elizabethtown 49, John Hardin 39
18th District
Championship
Green Co. 72, LaRue Co. 42
19th District
Championship
Nelson Co. 83, Bardstown 57
20th District
Championship
Marion Co. 53, Adair Co. 36
21st District
Championship
Lou. Holy Cross 68, Lou. Fairdale 52
22nd District
Championship
Lou. Butler 82, Lou. Doss 21
25th District
Championship
Lou. DuPont Manual 85, Lou. Central 55
29th District
Championship
Trimble Co. 64, Oldham Co. 48
30th District
Championship
Anderson Co. 60, Spencer Co. 46
31st District
Championship
Owen Co. 55, Carroll Co. 41
32nd District
Championship
Simon Kenton 66, Grant Co. 35
34th District
Championship
Dixie Heights 56, Lloyd Memorial 46
35th District
Championship
Cov. Holy Cross 47, Holmes 39
41st District
Championship
Franklin Co. 68, Woodford Co. 33
42nd District
Championship
Scott Co. 80, Lex. Henry Clay 52
43rd District
Championship
Lex. Lafayette 67, Lex. Paul Dunbar 58
44th District
Championship
Madison Central 48, Madison Southern 42
45th District
Championship
Lincoln Co. 74, Boyle Co. 61
53rd District
Championship
Knott Co. Central 61, Letcher County Central 55
60th District
Championship
Pike Co. Central 57, Lawrence Co. 41
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)