Hamilton, Ohio man missing

HAMILTON, OH. (WTVQ)- The Hamilton Police Department is requesting help in locating a missing man.

66 year-old Gregory Hacker Sr. went missing from his home on Benninghoffen Ave. on February 15, 2017.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, Hacker spoke to relatives in Manchester, KY and told them he was on his way to visit them. He never arrived.

Hacker may be in the Louisville, KY area.

He is believed to be driving his 2000 Chevy Blazer (White or Silver) nearing Ohio tag GFQ3588.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Hacker, you are asked to contact Detective Heidorn at 513-8685811. Ext 1200.