Dozens Rally for Healthcare in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- More than a hundred people rallied on the steps of the Fayette County Courthouse this afternoon protesting the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The rally is a part of a nationwide movement to try to stop congress from repealing the ACA.

Protesters say if repealed tens of millions of people would lose their health coverage, something they say is unacceptable.

“I know the difficulties that come when you don’t have access, when you are praying that a cough is a cough and nothing more because you understand that you simply can’t afford to go to the doctor and we as a people have to be better than that,” said Colmon Elridge, a protester.

Protesters are urging people to contact their local representatives and demand they vote to keep the Affordable Care Act in place.