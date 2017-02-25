Berea College hosts refugee simulation

BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- Students at Berea College confronted timely issues around immigration today with a refugee simulation.

Participants were divided into small family groups from one of Berea’s six main resettled populations.

The groups traveled through the simulation to experience common hardships for refugees.

“This is an opportunity for us to explore issues that are in our headlines and going on around the world that we might not get to see day to day here in Berea,”said Sarah Rohrer, associate director for the Center for Excellence in Learning through Service at Berea College.

Students wanted the simulation to show what it’s like to be both a refugee and the community receiving refugees.