An 8-year-old was fatally shot following a car crash in Houston, Texas, early Saturday morning.

Three cars collided at an intersection near Sam Houston Parkway. The 8-year-old, traveling with the child’s mother, survived the crash but was subsequently shot to death, officials told ABC owned-and-operated television station KTRK.

