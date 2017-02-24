Woodford Co. man charged on child sexual exploitation offenses

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police in the Electronic Crime Branch say they arrested 66-year-old Gary L. Weaver on Thursday, charging him with offenses related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Weaver was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Weaver uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Versailles on Thursday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Weaver is currently charged with two counts of distribution and 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was taken to the Woodford County Detention Center.