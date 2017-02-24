Wild Thyme – Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad



INGREDIENTS

2 small tomatoes (about 8 ounces total), diced

Kosher salt

1 small red onion, minced

White wine vinegar, for soaking onion (see note above)

4 ounces sliced bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

2 ounces fresh bread crumbs (about 1/2 cup)

Freshly ground black pepper

2 ounces mild blue cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup buttermilk

1-2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 dash of Sriracha

1 tablespoon fresh juice from 1 lemon

1 head iceberg lettuce, outer leaves discarded and quartered through core so that each quarter holds together

Minced chives, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Set a fine mesh strainer over a bowl and add diced tomatoes. Sprinkle liberally with salt, and toss to combine. In a small bowl, add onion and pour enough vinegar on top to cover. Let tomatoes and onions stand while you prep the other ingredients.

In a small skillet, cook bacon over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until crisped, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. You should have about 2 tablespoons rendered fat in the skillet. Add bread crumbs and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and season liberally with salt and pepper.

In a medium bowl, mash blue cheese with a whisk. Whisk in mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, and lemon juice until a smooth, slightly lumpy dressing forms. Season with pepper, chipotle chili powder and sriracha (the blue cheese will likely make the dressing salty enough, but taste and add salt if necessary).

Arrange iceberg wedges on plates and spoon dressing on each. Drain quick-pickled onions and sprinkle all over salads, along with drained tomatoes (discard any extracted liquid), bacon, toasted bread crumbs, and chives. Serve.

