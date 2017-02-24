UPDATE: Victim in deadly Laurel Co. crash identified

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The driver of a pickup truck who was killed after losing control in a curve and hitting a tree on KY 472, just east of London Thursday afternoon, has been identified.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is 41-year-old Shawn Baker   of Robinson Rd. West, London.

Investigators say the pickup caught fire. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m., shutting down that stretch of KY 472 for two hours, according to investigators.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pastor says blown tire likely caused church van crash
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Church van crash injures several children in Laurel County
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Road shut down in London due to crash
Read More»
﻿
More News»