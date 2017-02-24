UPDATE: Victim in deadly Laurel Co. crash identified

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The driver of a pickup truck who was killed after losing control in a curve and hitting a tree on KY 472, just east of London Thursday afternoon, has been identified.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is 41-year-old Shawn Baker of Robinson Rd. West, London.

Investigators say the pickup caught fire. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m., shutting down that stretch of KY 472 for two hours, according to investigators.