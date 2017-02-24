Two arrested in TV theft from former restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department say two people are behind bars after they reportedly broke into a former restaurant and took televisions, speakers, and alcohol.

Officers say 40-year-old Gaspar Asbury and 52-year-old Robin Carter were arrested at around 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening after being found pushing a shopping cart full of TV’s down Ashland Avenue.

Police say Asbury and Carter had taken 4 42-inch flat screen televisions, several bottles of liquor and multiple Bose speakers from the former Rincon Mexicano Restaurant on Euclid Avenue.

Both were charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. Addiionally, Asbury was also served two outstanding warrants for shoplifting. Carter was charged with one outstanding warrant for shoplifting.