LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – The intersection of Buckhorn Drive and Fox Trace Road was shut down Friday morning due to a crash involving a Fayette County school bus.

The crash happened at around 8:00 a.m.

Police say about 40 students from Henry Clay High School were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

