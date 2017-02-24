Tails & Ales – Lexington Humane Society

Ashley Hammond, with the Lexington Humane Society, brings Charlie, who is looking for his forever home, to the studio and tells Meteorologist Eric Burke about the upcoming “Tails and Ales” fundraiser.



The largest fundraiser for the Lexington Humane Society happens on March 3rd at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This fun beer-tasting also features snacks and live music by Kenny Owens and Group Therapy. Dress is business casual. All guests must be at least 21 years of age. Personal pets are not permitted at this event.

Tickets are still available online, but don’t hesitate! Last year’s event sold out, so head to their website today!