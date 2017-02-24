State Police looking for missing 16-year old Berea girl

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year old Berea girl who didn’t return home from school Friday.

Investigators say Mikayla Wolney was last see around 8:00 a.m. when she got off the bus at Madison Southern High School.

She was last seen wearing a white Madison Southern shirt and skinny blue jeans, according to KSP.

She is described as 5’7″ tall, 206-pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

She also has gauges in both ears, a small piercing in the top of her left ear, as well as a lip and nose piercing, according to State Police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or KSP Post 7 in Richmond at 859-623-2404.