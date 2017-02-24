Severe potential for Friday night after record setting high temperatures

It has been an absolutely beautiful Friday with plenty of sunshine and record setting high temperatures. Most locations have settled into the 70s, but we are in store for a big change heading into the weekend. A strong cold front is approaching from the west. This has allowed winds to gust around 30 mph this afternoon. The front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this evening. Some of these have the potential to be strong to severe. The viewing area is currently under a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather this evening. Main concerns are damaging winds with gusts upwards of 65 mph. The overall threat for tornadoes is low, but cannot be completely ruled out. The hail threat is also low and very low for flooding. A strong to severe line of storms looks to move through between 7 PM Friday through 6 AM Saturday. The window for severe storms in western Kentucky will be from 7 to 11 PM. It looks to pass through Lexington and surrounding areas between 10 PM to 1 AM and Eastern Kentucky from 1 AM to 6 AM. Temperatures will be plummeting behind the front for Saturday. Highs are only expected to top out in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of the day. Some lingering light showers may turn into a few flurries early Saturday morning, but mainly we are looking at a dry Saturday.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar