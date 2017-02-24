Scott County Sheriff’s Office warns of false Facebook post

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning its social media followers that someone posted incorrect information on Facebook about upcoming traffic safety checkpoints in the county.

The checkpoints are really going to take place, but deputies say someone took the legitimate sheriff’s office Facebook post and said the checkpoints are really targeting illegal immigrants, which deputies say is simply not true.

Deputies say the post was put up simply to incite anger and spread misinformation.