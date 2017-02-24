Record high temps today, strong storms tonight

Another mild morning with partly cloudy skies, a few pockets of fog out there.  Skies will be partly cloudy with gusty winds out of the south, high temperatures will break records today in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.  Tonight a cold front will mosh through and trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms…damaging winds, hail and even isolated brief tornadoes are possible.  Temps fall drastically overnight, a cooler weekend is ahead of us with highs only in the 40’s.  Mild temps and rain chances return next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke

